Mayor, council recognize city employees at recent meeting

By Rebekah Martin

Associate Editor

Mayor Gary Fuller, on behalf of the Opelika City Council and city administration recognized several city employees with service awards at last week’s city council meeting. The following employees were recognized for their respective years of service: Sam Bailey, 35 years; Jeff Pokorny, 20 years; Matt Battles, 5 years; Keith Burnette, 30 years; Scott Atkins, 25 years; Stephen Fields, 20 years; Jody Robertson, 15 years; Phillip Lockhart, 25 years; Eddie Worthington, 20 years; Marcus Crabb, 5 years; Lillie Finley, 25 years; Jeff Kappelman, 15 years; Tim Cooper, 10 years; Rusty Hornsby, 20 years; Doris McLeod, 20 years; David Ash, 15 years; Rebecca Walls, 10 years; Susan Hughley, 10 years; Corey Burke, 10 years; Wesley Ballard, 5 years; Bret Rayburn, 5 years; Jeff Fuller, 20 years; Bobby Kilgore, 20 years; Tony Amerson, 20 years, Brian Krug, 15 years; David Priest, 10 years; Robert Frank, 10 years; Gene Williams, 5 years; Shanda Huguley, 5 years; Richard Gross, 5 years; Michael Carswell, 5 years; Zack Causland, 5 years; Brian Hipp, 5 years; Brandon Hutto, 5 years, Barbara Arrington 5 years.

At the meeting, the council also passed a resolution entering into an agreement with Montgomery’s Seay, Seay and Litchfield P.C for architectural designs for the new headquarters for the Opelika Police Department. Robins & Morton Group general contractor for the project that will cost $3.4 million.

In other business, the council also:

-approved a request for the 2017 Collinwood Luminaries on Dec. 14.

-approved a request for the Rehab Works 5k/1 mile race Nov. 5.

-approved appropriation contracts with the following entities: the Lee County Youth Development Center, East Alabama Services for the Elderly, Twin Cedars Child Advocacy Center, Valley Haven School, Alabama Council on Human Relations and the J.W. Darden Foundation.

-approved a resolution changing the name of Fox Run Avenue to Car Tech Drive.

-approved a resolution changing the name of a portion on LaFayette Parkway to Bulldog Parkway.