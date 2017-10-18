Lewis Cooper, Jr. Memorial Library to host ‘Alabama 200 Opelika Community Workshop’ Oct. 20

Special to the Opelika Observer

In celebration of Alabama’s coming bicentennial celebration, Lewis Cooper, Jr. Memorial Library will host an ‘Alabama 200 Opelika Community Workshop’ Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. – noon.

The workshop will include: information about Alabama 200 projects, initiatives and funding opportunities available to communities, resources for building local programming, marketing and branding materials, networking and idea-sharing across community and county borders and more.

For more information, call Jerald Crook of the Alabama Bicentennial Office at (334) 353-4755. The library is located at 200 S Sixth St in downtown Opelika.