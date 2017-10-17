Fall Festival to be held at Sportsplex Oct. 24

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

The Opelika Sportsplex’s annual fall festival will be Oct. 24 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

A free, open-to-the-public event, Sportsplex event coordinator Mandy Johnson said Opelika families with children 12-and-under are invited to come for a night of fun and community togetherness.

“It’s an awesome event – it’s one of our biggest. Thousands of people from the community come out and enjoy it,” Johnson said. “It’s really fun for the kids and our staff really enjoys working it, to see the kids have such a good time.”

This year’s festival will include trick-or-treating, carnival-type games likes Strike ‘Em Out and Spin It to Win It, hayride, inflatable slide, music, food and more.

There will also be special appearances from Star Wars stormtroopers, Opelika High School mascots ‘Ope’ and ‘Lika’ and special hayride characters.

For more information, call (334) 705-5560. The Sportsplex is located at 1001 Andrews Road.