Collaboration Station to hold ‘Halloween Spooktacular’ Friday

By Rebekah Martin

Associate Editor

Games, prizes and spooky surprises await at the first annual ‘Halloween Spooktacular’ at Collaboration Station Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.

The party, which is for those 18 and older, will feature a costume contest and karaoke contest, corn hole and other games with prizes including gift cards to Zazu’s Gastropub and O Town Ice Cream.

“We wanted to celebrate Halloween in style and also give the community a casual and fun opportunity to network with local entrepreneurs and business owners,” said Melina Brown. “We’re hoping to make this a night to remember.”

Halloween-themed finger foods will be served and attendees are encouraged to bring their own beer and other adult beverages.

There is a $5 cover charge for non-members of Collaboration Station.

Collaboration Station is located at 216 S. 8th St. in downtown Opelika.