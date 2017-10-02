Beulah falls to Wadley 40-7

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

Poor blocking and an overall lack of team preparedness were two major factors in Beulah’s 40-7 loss at Wadley Friday night, according to Bobcats head football coach Cody Flournoy.

“We didn’t have a good week of practice. We cannot be a good football team and have a week of preparation like this … we win the game on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” Flournoy said. “And as for the game, we just got steamrolled. Wadley’s a good football team, but I thought we should have fought better than that.”

Through four games, Beulah had used their potent rushing attack to wear down defenses, but a tenacious Tiger defense held the Bobcats to -64 yards rushing, with most of that total being accrued from multiple sacks on senior quarterback Nolan Earle.

“We didn’t hold up very well. We had some things work in the passing game, but we didn’t have time to connect because we were getting harassed all night,” Flournoy said.

Earle finished 12-of-18 passing for 114 yards and a touchdown, and senior wide receiver Tez Turner finished with 6 receptions for 62 yards and hauled in Earle’s lone touchdown pass.

Defensively, the Bobcats were led by Justin Hancock, who notched 9 tackles and a fumble recovery. Turner added an interception, and Wesley Huddleston contributed 7 tackles.

With the loss, Beulah falls to 2-3, 0-2 in region play. Next Friday, the Bobcats will host a crucial region match-up against Prattville Christian Academy, who enters with a 1-4 overall record.

“If we want to get into the playoffs, we have to win Friday night. That’s how we’re approaching it, and how we’re preparing for it,” Flournoy said. “We play well at home, and I think our guys will be able to come back and respond.”

Kickoff against PCA is set for 7 p.m. Bobcat Stadium is located at 4848 Lee Road 270.