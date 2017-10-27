Beauregard wins 61-26 on Senior Night at Hornet Stadium

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

The Region-4 champion Beauregard Hornets wrapped up their final region game in dominant fashion last Thursday, shellacking the Lincoln Golden Bears 61-26 on Senior Night at Hornet Stadium.

Senior Hornet running back and Mississippi State commit La’damian Webb set the tone for the blowout on the opening kickoff, racing 69 yards to set up his team with prime field position at the Lincoln 28-yard line.

Following a 20-yard rush from Webb, senior quarterback Jaichis Holmes floated a gorgeous 11-yard touchdown toss in the right corner of the endzone to receiver Ja’Carious McKissic.

After a fumble recovery by a swarming Hornet defense on the ensuing drive, a 22-yard jet sweep run by Danyton Thomas set up Beauregard two yards shy from pay dirt. On the next play, Webb would plow his way in for the first of his four rushing touchdowns on the night.

On Beauregard’s next offensive series, Holmes delivered a 37-yard strike to Quatavious Seroyer to extend their lead to 20, only two minutes into the game.

Beauregard head football coach Rob Carter said he was impressed by his team’s fast start and execution.

“They’ve answered what I’ve told them to do. You can’t say enough about this group,” Carter said. “I guess they’re listening, and that’s a good thing. This group listens to you. You tell them, ‘Let’s go out fast. Our guys executed the plan to a tee.”

Leading 41-0 just minutes into the second quarter, Carter pulled his starters and inserted second and third-string Hornets for some valuable playing time.

Entering the half with a 54-0 lead, Beauregard had already amassed 308 yards rushing, and had limited Lincoln to 66 yards of total offense.

Lincoln’s first score came on a 19-yard run by backup quarterback Roderick Wells with 7:58 remaining in the third quarter.

Facing only backup Beauregard defenders, the Golden Bears outscored the Hornets 26-7 in the second half. Lincoln’s pistol, read-option offense also came alive, chalking up 256 of its 321 total rushing yards in the game’s final two quarters.

Even with limited carries, Webb shined, garnering 188 yards on seven carries for four TDs, and added a fifth score on a 97-yard kickoff return in the third quarter. The Hornet offense finished with 430 total yards, with 324 of that total coming on the ground.

Sporting a senior class which has won 86 percent of its games, including winning their school’s first-ever state championship, Carter said both the team and its seniors still have some things left to prove.

“I’m gonna miss that group, but I told them I wanted seven more games to at least say goodbye, and I hope they take heart in that. Now it’s time for them to focus and get ready for the playoffs,” Carter said.

The Hornets will travel to Alexander City next Friday night for its regular-season finale against the 7-1 Benjamin Russell Wildcats.

“They’re a very well-coached team in every facet of the game. It’s going to be a type of team we have to play to win it all,” Carter said. “They’re a third, fourth-round caliber team, no doubt.”

Kickoff against Benjamin Russell is set for 7 p.m. The school is located at 225 Heard Blvd. in Alexander City.