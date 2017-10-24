24th On the Tracks scheduled for Oct. 20

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

The 24th biannual On the Tracks event, presented by Opelika Main Street, is slated for Oct. 20 in downtown Opelika.

The event will feature 20 stops for food and beverage samplings at various Opelika businesses and restaurants, live acoustic music and extended business hours from some downtown merchants.

OMS board member and Almost Anything owner Aaron Bushey said the event is a great way to promote and show off the city’s vibrant, active downtown area.

“What we get is we have exposure to downtown – the unique businesses, bars and restaurants that we have, since most of them are small businesses and don’t have a large budget for marketing,” Bushey said. “We want to make sure that if people want to go out on a Friday or Saturday night, they see that downtown Opelika is a good, viable option to have plenty to do without the pressures of some of the more urban areas.

Tickets for the event are $40, and can be purchased online at www.onthetracks.org. There will be a limited supply of tickets available at the Gallery on Railroad, located at 809 S Railroad Ave.

For more information and updates about the event, like and follow the Opelika Main Street or On the Tracks Facebook pages. The event will be from 6-11 p.m.