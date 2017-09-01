Road closure notice

Special to the Opelika Observer

A contractor for the City of Opelika and Opelika Utilities is planning a short-term road closure and detour to replace a water main across First Avenue near the intersection of Thomason Drive Tuesday night, Sept. 5. The detour route will be posted by the contractor with signs. The utility work is scheduled to be completed that night and the roadway should be reopened by the next morning.

For more information or questions please call the Opelika Engineering Department at 705-5450