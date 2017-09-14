Opelika Animal Hospital running hurricane-relief program

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

The Opelika Animal Hospital is leading collection efforts of pet food and supplies for animals affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Judy Colley, wife of OAH veterinarian Dr. Jere Colley, said the clinic has a large storage pod in their parking lot full of supplies like dry pet food, bowls, blankets and cat litter that will be shipped next Thursday to Cy-Fair Animal Hospital in the Houston suburb of Cypress.

“One of our doctors (Dr. Lybbi Epperson), has a couple of classmates (from Tuskegee University) who own and operate that clinic in Cypress. One-hundred percent of what’s in that pod will go to that clinic,” Colley said.

Colley explained that many Texas families were faced with the choice of taking their children or pets with them during evacuations, and that a large number of pets were left behind.

“…people then started going behind them and collecting up those pets, taking them into their home to rescue or to foster. So, by our donating these supplies and food to this clinic, it will mean the people fostering these pets will have ample supplies to house them until they can be reunited with their owners or go up for adoption,” Colley said.

Dr. Gary Hunt, one of OAH’s veterinarians, said the hospital is mostly in need of dry pet food for dogs, cats and horses.

The hospital will accept in-person donations until next Wednesday. Their operating hours are 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. – noon on Saturdays. OAH is located at 1615 Second Ave. For more information, call (334) 749-2025.