By Opelika Observer staff

The Observer relocated to Collaboration Station Aug. 24. When Observer began in October 2008, the newspaper operated out of the same building. Collaboration Station is located at 216 S. Eighth St. in downtown Opelika. The Observer is open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Fridays. Pictured from left to right are Staff Photographer Robert Noles, Associate Editor Rebekah Martin, Editor Michelle Key and center, Staff Reporter Morgan Bryce.