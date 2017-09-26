NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on October 18, 2017 at 3:30 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at:

1242 North Dean Rd.

Auburn, AL. 36830

(334) 501-6046

The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes, electronics, and appliances.

Dante Davis

Unit # 703

912 E Pinecrest Cir Geneva, AL, 36340

Couch, Love seat, Queen Bed with Boxes

Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Extra Space Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment.

Legal run 9/27/17 & 10/4/17