‘Johnny Ray Century Ride for Parkinson’s Disease’ coming Saturday

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

The Opelika Bicycle Advisory Committee’s ‘Johnny Ray Century Ride for Parkinson’s Disease’ will be this Saturday, starting at 8 a.m.

Presented by the East Alabama Cycling Club, proceeds from the ride will be donated to the Davis Phinney Foundation, a non-profit organization named after one of American’s most decorated Olympic cyclists.

According to their website, the foundation is striving to find a cure for the disease, but “until there is an end to Parkinson’s, we’ll continue to lead the way in quality of life resources by bringing innovative, effective programs and research to life. We provide information, inspiration and tools to help people with Parkinson’s to live well today.”

Shirley Lazenby, president of the OBAC, said the event is a great way to promote health and wellness, as well as raise awareness to the work that the foundation does.

“We absolutely celebrate the foundation, just because it promotes everything good about cycling. It’s all about health and wellness, and joy in everyday life,” Lazenby said. “We’re hoping people’s lives will benefit from the money that we raise.”

There will be 20,34, 60 and 105-mile races for riders, and maps of the different routes are available on the EACC website, www.eastalabamacyclingclub.com.

Lazenby said there are already 81 bikers pre-registered for the event, but more are expected to sign up on the day of the ride.

Pre-registration is available now until Friday night at www.active.com/opelika-al/cycling/johnny-ray-century-2017, and costs $35. Day-of registration costs $50, and begins at 7 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 800 Second Ave. in downtown Opelika.

Riders will depart from the church at 8 a.m.

Following the ride, there will be grand door-prize drawing at 10 a.m., and a luncheon provided by TUMC at 11 a.m.

The OBAC will hold a business/information meeting about the race tonight at 5:30 p.m. at James Bros. Bikes, located at 113 S. Ninth St.

For more information, call Lazenby at (334) 787-7679 or send an email to shirleylazenby@msn.com.