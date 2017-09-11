Irma knocks down trees and power lines

1 of 11

By Michelle Key – Editor



Tropical Storm Irma entered southwestern Georgia earlier today bringing its rain bands and tropical storm force winds over Lee County knocking down trees and power lines resulting in power outages to thousands.

Opelika Power Services suspended repair services at 6:00 pm and will resume Tuesday morning. Just over 500 OPS customers are without power and will most likely be in the dark overnight.

The 6:00 pm Lee County Emergency Management Agency Bulletin

Strong winds have brought trees down across Lee county, with measured wind gusts up to 40-45 mph. As Irma continues to move toward Central Alabama this evening, the pressure gradient will tighten across the area. Wind gusts up to 50-55 mph will be possible, especially in the higher elevations of east Central Alabama, through this evening.