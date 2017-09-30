Hornets de-fang Northview 42-13

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

Another big night from star running back La’damian Webb and a solid defensive effort propelled Beauregard past Northview Friday night 42-13.

Northview opened with a triple-option offense, but a stalwart front seven led by senior linebackers Hunter Feaster and Jacob Callaway forced the Cougars to switch to a spread passing attack for most of the game.

“Defensively, guys came out and are getting better each week. (They) pretty much stopped their run game,” Carter said. “I told these kids that we’ve got to get more into the mindset of playing for the playoffs, and this was a playoff team in size, and we knew that. They came out and worked hard this week with that mindset for the game.”

After failing to score on their first drive, Beauregard passed their way down the field and capped off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown from Webb, one of his four on the night.

A muffed punt late in the first quarter set up the Hornets with prime field position at the 33-yard line. On the next play, Webb took a snap in the wildcat formation and bounced outside for a nifty run, blowing past defenders on his second trip to the end zone.

Crisp tackling and a four-yard loss off a slip-screen play to Cougar receiver Andrew Owens on the ensuing drive forced Northview to punt. The Hornets would take over at their own 20-yard line.

Webb electrified the crowd with a scintillating 80-yard scamper for a score, but it was nullified because of a block-in-the-back penalty. Officially ruled a 45-yard run by referees, Webb took a breather and allowed his back-up Callaway to see some action.

Filling in for his battering-ram backup, Webb took a delayed handoff from Holmes and sliced and diced his way 33 yards to the end zone, racking up his third score.

The Hornets led 21-6 at the half, as strong-legged Northview kicker Jackson Martin connected on field goals from 45 and 22 yards on a pair of Cougar drives late in the second quarter.

Webb added his fourth and final score on another outside toss, finishing the run with a vicious stiff arm and throw down of the lone Cougar defender at the pylon.

Beauregard’s first teamers played until late in the third quarter. On he and Webb’s last drive, Holmes marched his Hornets down the field, galloping in from five yards out to cement a 35-6 lead late in the third quarter.

Quatavious Seroyer, Hornet receiver and backup quarterback, finished the Hornet’s scoring with a short toss and walk-in score for senior fullback Kenneth Overby.

Northview’s Jabre Barber put the Cougar’s lone touchdown on the board, shaking and baking defenders 32 yards for a score to make it 42-13.

Webb accounted for 255 of Beauregard’s total 364 rushing yards in the game, and hauled in 3 receptions for 31 yards. Ricardo Mendoza, who struggled to open the season, was 6-of-6 on his extra-point attempts.

The Hornets will travel to Valley next Friday night in an important region match-up. Carter said he expects his team to continue progressing and be ready for the Rams.

“These kids are getting better each week, that’s what we ask of them, and they’ve really done a great job at practice, and the coaching staff is doing a great job with them,” Carter said.

Kickoff against Valley is set for 8 p.m. VHS is located at 501 U.S. Highway 29.