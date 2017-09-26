Compass Chiropractic opens downtown

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

Helping patients live a healthier, happier life is the goal of Dr. Evan and Hillary White at Opelika’s Compass Chiropractic.

A graduate of Life University’s chiropractic program, Evan started his first practice in Boulder, Colo. in 2012, which was thrice named the “Best Chiropractic Office in East Boulder County.”

The couple relocated last summer to their native home of Opelika, opening Compass this June in the building shared with State Farm agent Bill White on Avenue C.

Evan explained that a chiropractor recognizes the brain as the body’s computer, which controls bodily functions including breathing, digestion and circulation through communications sent via the spinal cord and nerves.

Using the latest tools and technology used in chiropractic’s today, Evan said spinal adjustments are designed to improve overall nervous system communication and body functionality.

“We realize that the body is a self-healing organism and we want to work with it to help it heal and recover on its own. We just have this presupposition that the body is designed to heal itself, as long as it has what it needs and as long there’s nothing interfering,” Evan said. “That communication of the brain to the part and the part back to the brain, that’s how healing and normal function take place. So, we take care of the spine to make sure there’s nothing interfering with the information the brain is trying to send.”

In addition to adjustments, he and Hillary also offer lifestyle recommendations and supplements to their patients. Since opening three months ago, Evan said they are seeing an average of 40 patients a week.

Hillary said she and Evan both are excited to be a part of Opelika’s growing downtown and be contributing members to the city’s overall health and wellbeing.

“I think that chiropractic care really complements health care as a whole today,” Evan said.

“We felt very strongly that we needed to be here to continue pouring into the growth of this downtown area,” Hillary said. “Our heart is to transform lives here in Opelika … we want people who are not able to do the things that they want to do every day, like run with their kids and grandkids … we want to see them go from that to doing whatever they want and be able to live their lives completely full.” Compass’s business hours are 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., and 3-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday by appointment only. The office is located at 803 Ave. C.