Ag Discovery adventure set for Sept. 23

By Maggie

Lawrence

Alabama

Cooperative

Extension

System

The sixth annual Ag Discovery Adventure is set for Sept. 23, at the E.V. Smith Research Center in Shorter, Alabama, just off I-85. Ag Discovery Adventure has many hands-on activities for the entire family. While at the event, people will learn about agriculture and the food supply and ask questions they may have about the agricultural industry.

Ag Discovery Adventure is free to the public with gates opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 2 p.m. The E.V. Smith Research Center is on I-85 at exit 26.

Dr. Lisa Kriese-Anderson, an animal scientist with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, said that Ag Discovery Adventure gives the public a chance to learn about agriculture and also to see how their food is produced.

“Only one percent of the U.S. population is directly involved in food production in America,” said Kriese-Anderson. “This means the average American may be three or four generations away from the farm. Therefore, these people do not have childhood experiences to draw from when talking about food production.”

Kriese-Anderson said that the Ag Discovery Adventure shows how important technology is to the agricultural industry.

“Many people don’t realize that technology is integral in producing food,” said Kriese-Anderson. “Everyone needs and wants a clean, safe environment, and also technologies used today in agriculture are ensuring our world will be around for a long, long time.”

Demonstrations

One of the highlights of the event will be a demonstration of how to prepare and cook four Alabama grown products by renowned Auburn chef Chris Wilton. Wilton will be preparing catfish, shrimp, chicken and beef, with the first demonstration starting at 9:30 a.m. As Wilton cooks, Alabama producers will discuss how they raise these products.

There will also be demonstrations on how to pick and gin cotton as well as a hayride. While on the hayride, Auburn University Ag Ambassadors will talk about Alabama agriculture as people enjoy the scenic tour.

Hands-On Activities

There will be many hands-on activities for people to participate in. Watching baby chicks hatch, painting pumpkins, learning about the use of agricultural drones, ag scavenger hunt, shelling corn and also digging for peanuts are just a few of the activities available for all age groups.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System, Alabama Agricultural Experiment Station and also the Auburn University College of Agriculture are the hosts for the day’s activities. For more information visit http://www.aaes.auburn.edu/agdiscoveryday/ or call 334-844-4768.