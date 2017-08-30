Special needs ‘Shine Prom’ to be

held at Opelika SportsPlex Oct. 14

By Rebekah Martin

Associate Editor

Ball gowns, boutonnieres, and a lot of glitter and glam are what prom is all about.

For most teenagers, prom is a time to get dressed up and enjoy dancing and a fun night out with friends. But for the hundreds of teenagers and adults in Lee County who have special needs, prom is sometimes just another event that is too difficult to attend.

Lori Fuller wants to change that. Shine Prom, a prom for those with special needs, will be held at the Opelika Sportsplex and Aquatics Center Oct. 14 from 6-9 p.m.

Sponsored by Chick- Fil-A at Tiger Town, the Opelika Sportsplex and the Hudson Family Foundation, Shine Prom is the first of its kind in the area and will include entertainment by DJ Ozz, dancing, food, limousine rides, a red carpet welcome and professional photographers.

Fuller said she was inspired by the Night to Shine events across the country put on by the Tim Tebow Foundation every February. Event requirements made it impossible to bring A Night to Shine to Lee County, so Fuller decided to a put on a similar prom that would benefit the area’s special needs community.

From glitzy and glamourous, to comfortable and casual, Fuller said the event’s dress code is about what guests feel comfortable wearing. For attendees who want to walk the red carpet in style, area businesses are offering assistance in a number of ways.

Fringe Consignment in downtown Opelika will hold three special shopping events solely for Shine Prom guests. Those events will be held Sept. 10 & 24 from 1-4 p.m. and Sept. 20 from 5-7 p.m. Fringe will be closed to the public during the events to allow those who would benefit from a less stressful shopping experience the opportunity to find formal dresses, shoes and accessories they want. Attendees can register for the shopping days on www.shineprom.com. Fringe is still accepting donated dresses that will be borrowed by Shine Prom guests.

Not to leave the men out, Gabrielle’s in USA Town Center and Jim Massey’s in Auburn will also offer deeply discounted prices on their formal wear and tuxedo rentals for the event.

Registration for guests, caregivers and volunteers is free and still open and and Fuller said there is currently plenty of space left.

For more information, email shineprom17@gmail.com or visit www.shineprom.com.