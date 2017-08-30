Price announces candidacy for state senate

By Fred Woods

Opelika Observer

Randy Price, local farmer and businessman, Republican party activist and Opelika Chiefs owner, announced his candidacy for Alabama State Senate District 13, at a series of meetings at courthouses throughout the five-county district Monday.

“Conditions are pretty good throughout the district, but we can and must do better. We must all come together as one and work together to get better,” Price said, speaking at the Lee County Courthouse. Price said he wants to be a unifying force; listening to citizens and working together in the district and working for the district in Montgomery.

The Senate seat was formerly held by Gerald Dial, who decided not to run for re-election to the seat he had held since 2010. Although Price is the first to announce for the open seat, additional candidates are expected to announce later.