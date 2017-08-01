Planning Commission approves conditional use requests

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

The Opelika Planning Commission breezed through a six-item agenda during its meeting last Tuesday.

The commission approved conditional use requests for the construction of a tire service center and car collision and repair center, located at the 1440 block of Gateway Drive and 700 block of Columbus Parkway, respectively.

In other business, the commission:

– approved a preliminary and final plat for two lots in the James Newsome Subdivision, located on Lee Road 742

– approved a preliminary and final plat for five lots in the Pepperell Village Subdivision, located at the 1440 block of Gateway Drive

– approved a final plat for 43 lots in the Springs at Mill Lakes Subdivision, located at the 2800 block of Highway 280

– decided to not revise any of the city’s sign ordinance language

– announced plans to change zoning locations within the Gateway Corridor Overlay District.