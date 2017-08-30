Opelika Main Street makes changes

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

Opelika Main Street has announced some major changes in its leadership.

John Gwin, president of Opelika Main Street’s Board of Directors, said in a press release that the organization plans to operate without a director for the rest of 2017.

“The Board of Directors will be managing the organization for now and several board members will be taking on specific tasks. If anyone has questions, I’m happy to direct them to the appropriate board member,” Gwin said. “We look forward to updating the community on our efforts and Main Street’s ongoing transition in the future.”

Gwin added that they plan to continue hosting events like On the Tracks Oct. 20 and Christmas in a Railroad Town, and look to add more in the coming months.

For more information and updates, follow Opelika Main Street on Facebook and Instagram.