Opelika City Council recognizes Opelika Swim Team at Tuesday meeting

By Rebekah Martin

Associate Editor

Swimmers, coaches and parents of the Opelika Swim Team packed the city council chambers at last week’s regular meeting. Mayor Gary Fuller, on behalf of the Opelika City Council recognized the team after its recent success at the ARPA statewide swim meet recently held at the Opelika Sportsplex.

The Opelika Swim Team had 40 swimmers qualify to compete at the state meet. Those swimmers brought home eight gold medals, eight silver medals and 10 bronze medals. They had 69 swimmers place first-eighth place.

The city council also passed a resolution entering into an agreement with Robins & Morton Group. Robins & Morton will manage the new headquarters project for the Opelika Police Department. The company’s role and consulting services will cost no more than $70,000 according to the resolution.

In other business, the council also:

-approved an on-premise beer license request from Momma Goldberg’s Deli.

-approved various expense reports and weed abatement assessments.

-approved two resolutions approving the purchase of LED street lights and wireless sensors from CISCO for the Jeter Avenue sidewalk project.

-approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign the $26,826 Byrne Justice Assistance grant. The grant will be split between the OPD, Auburn Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

-approved a special appropriation to the parks and recreation department for the annual health fair.

-approved a lump sum bonus for city retirees.