Elaine P. Lowery

Elaine P. Lowery of Opelika was born to the late Troy and Ethel Waldroup Pruett on November 26, 1946 and passed away at her home on July 26, 2017. She was 70 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Lowery; sons, Mitchel Lowery and Tony Nicholson.

She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Lowery, and several grandchildren.

Memorial service was held Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. in the family home.