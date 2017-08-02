IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

FAMILY COURT DIVISION: JUVENILE

IN the Matter of: N.B.C. (5/20/2013) and C.M.C. (3/12/2012)-JU-2016-299.02/298.02

NOTICE OF PETITION & SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO: BRIAN LYNN CHANDLER, legal father, of N.B.C. and C.M.C. born to Pauline Jane Tarter Chandler on 5/20/13 & 3/12/12 in the State of Kentucky. The legal Custody of N.B.C. & C.M.C. was vested with the Lee County DHR in July of 2016. Brian Lynn Chandler must answer the Petition to Terminate his parental rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL within fourteen (14) days fromt he last date of Publication of this notice with the Clerk of the Court located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801 or thereafter, a final judgment may be rendered in Cases JU-2016-299.02/298.02 terminating his parental rights and placing said children for adoption.

Mary B. Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK

Hon. Margaret A. Mayfield

Attorney for Lee County DHR

P.O. Box 809, Opelika, AL 36803

(334) 745-0333

Legal run 8/2/17, 8/9/17, 8/16/17 & 8/23/17