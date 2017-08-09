Kyle Graddy recognized at council meeting

By Rebekah Martin

Associate Editor

Kyle Graddy was recognized at last week’s meeting of the Opelika City Council. Graddy, a senior at Lee-Scott Academy just attained the rank of Eagle Scout and was recognized by Mayor Gary Fuller and the council for his success and recent involvement in the the cleaning and upkeep of Ross Cemetery on India Road. Graddy took on the project last fall to revitalize the historic cemetery.

Mayor Fuller also recognized Tyler Chaffee, who works as the project manager for Opelika Economic Development for his completion of an economic development program at the University of Alabama.

In other business the council also:

-approved a restaurant and retail liquor and on-premise license for Wild Wing Cafe.

-approved a temporary street closure for a portion of Avenue B on Aug. 9.

-approved the purchase of a tractor/backhoe/loader for Opelika Power Services.

-approved special appropriations to the Southern Union State Community College Foundation, Opelika High School Young Spirit of Democracy, the Lee-Russell Council of Governments and Opelika City Schools for the Opelika Learning Center’s Dog Pound program.

-appointed Derek Lee to the Electrical Board of Examiners.