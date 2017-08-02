IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CALUDE JOHN YOUNG, DECEASED

CASE NO.: 2017-B-065

TO: Barry E. Young, whose whereabouts are unknown

Bryan J. Young, whose whereabouts are unknown

Brent L. Young, whose whereabouts are unknown

Any other unknown heirs

NOTICE TO PROBATE THE WILL

On the 30th day of June 2017, a Petition to Probate the Last Will and Testament of Claude John Young was filed in the Lee County Probate Office for Probate by Thomas H. Wood and William Augustus Wood. A hearing is scheduled for the 7th day of September, 2017 at 10 o’clock a.m. in the Court Room of the Lee County Courthouse, 215 S. 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Done this the 26th day of July, 2017

Bill English

Judge of Probate

