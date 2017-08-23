Highlights of Monday’s eclipse

By
opelikaobserver
-
0
7
2017-08-21 Solar Eclipse 2017

Opelikans were able to witness a partial solar eclipse Monday afternoon. Nicknamed the ‘Great American Total Solar Eclipse,’ the shadows from the eclipse covered the United States from Oregon to Georgia. Below are submitted photos and some by staff photographer Robert Noles.

Below are photos by staff photographer Robert Noles.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY