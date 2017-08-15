City to hold yard sale to benefit Lee County United Way

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

The City of Opelika Yard Sale will be held Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. – noon at the old fire station, located at 600 Eighth Ave.

In addition to the yard sale, there will be a fire truck and police car on display, special appearance by Smoky the Fire Dog and dunking booth, with Mayor Gary Fuller, city administration and department heads serving as targets.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the city of Opelika’s United Way of Lee County campaign.

For more information, call the city of Opelika’s Community Relations Department at (334) 705-5136.