ORDINANCE NO. 117-17

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcels of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcels from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a R-3, GC District (Low-Density Residential, Gateway Corridor Overlay District) to a C-3, GC District (General Commercial, Gateway Corridor Overlay District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Lots One through Twenty (1-20) and Twenty-five through Forty (25-40), Spring Hill Heights Subdivision, according to and as shown on map or plat of said subdivision of record in Town Plat Book 3 at Page 12, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama;

ALSO,

Commence at a 5/8” solid iron pin at the northeast corner of the intersection of Spring Drive and Blanton Avenue in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama and the POINT OF BEGINNING of the property herein to be described; from said POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run N 71°57’16” E 501.31’ along the northerly margin of Blanton Avenue, to an iron pin at the northwest corner of the intersection of Lowndes Street and Blanton Avenue; thence leaving said margin, run S 03°40’48” E 19.93’ to an iron pin; thence run S 71°53’17” W 100.03’ to an iron pin; thence run S 03°40’48”E 19.81’ to an iron pin on the southerly margin of Blanton Avenue; thence run S 71°57’16”W 300.04’ along said margin, to an iron pin; thence leaving said margin, run N 03°40’48: W 19.81’ to an iron pin; thence run S 72°00’07” W 100.58’ to an iron pin; thence run N 05°32’35” W 19.81’ to an iron pin and the original POINT OF BEGINNING.

The above-described property is located in Section 15, T-19-N, R-26-E, in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama; contains 0.355 acres, more or less and is a portion of the vacated right-of-way of Blanton Avenue lying between Spring Drive and Lowndes Street.

The above-described parcels of land contain 3.8 acres, more or less, and are located in the 1500 block of Spring Drive. The subject properties are bounded on the west by Spring Drive, on the north by Dale Avenue and on the east by Lowndes Street.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

