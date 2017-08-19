Solar Eclipse frenzy

Limited supply of solar eclipse glasses now available at Almost Anything

By Michelle Key

Editor

People in search of solar eclipse glasses watched the sun come up over Courthhouse Square this morning as they lined up outside of Almost Anything on South Ninth Street. Owner Aaron Bushey, drove to Atlanta Friday night to retrieve his final order of the sought-after solar viewers after a delivery delay. Monday’s solar eclipse, the first of its kind in nearly a century, has created a high demand for the protective glasses, with many vendors selling out within hours. Since half of his order is still missing, Bushey said there will be a limit of 2 pair per person and will be sold on a first come, first served basis until the supply is gone.