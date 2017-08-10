10-year old Opelika boy collecting money to help man battling stomach cancer

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

A 10-year old Opelika boy is selling lemonade and cookies this afternoon to help raise money for a man battling stomach cancer.

Cade Pridgen, son of former Planning Commission Chairman Keith and his wife Carol, set up the stand this morning at his house at 1603 Northgate Drive to help raise money for his lifelong friend Gralin Hughley, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Hughley, who recently started working at the Ease House in Auburn, is in the probationary period of his job, and needs help paying his health premiums, rent and utilities. Cade’s grandmother Becky Stillwell has a GoFundMe account set up as an additional means of collecting monies to help Hughley.

So far, Cade has sold more than $400 today at his stand, and said he hopes to raise more to help his friend.

“…he’s very sick. So we set this up, a lemonade stand, and we’ve had lots of people come by. (With the money) We’re going to give it to Mr. Gralin, and help pay some bills for him,” Cade said.

Hughley’s GoFundMe page can be found at www.gofundme.com/46savk8. The stand is open until 5 p.m., and is located at 1603 Northgate Drive in Opelika.