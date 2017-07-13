Ward 2 ‘Family Day’ event to be held July 15

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

The first annual Ward 2 ‘Family Day’ event will be held July 15 from 4-7:30 p.m. at Bandy Park.

Organized by Ward 2 Councilwoman Tiffany Gibson-Pitts, the event will feature free food, t-shirts, games, bouncy house, music by Soul Therapy and three-on-three basketball tournaments with participants and members of Opelika’s fire and police and departments.

“I just want to provide a fun and safe environment where we can just bring everybody together, the community together, and keep everybody excited about what’s happening in Ward 2,” Gibson-Pitts said.

For more information, call (334) 444-5869, or email Gibson-Pitts at tiffanygpitts@gmail.com. Bandy Park is located next to the Opelika Learning Center on Jeter Avenue.