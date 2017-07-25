Ward 1 to hold outdoor movies

By Rebekah Martin

Associate Editor

In an effort to promote neighborhood pride in Ward 1, Councilwoman Patsy Jones will use $3,500 from her discretionary budget to hold an outdoor movie event this summer at the North Antioch Circle playground. The city council approved the use of the funds for the event at last week’s regular meeting.

Jones said she has worked with her constituents on ways to promote pride within Ward 1 with various events, including last Saturday’s neighborhood cleanup.

“I think it changes the mindset, because oftentimes people don’t think of people and this is another way of showing that we do care,” Jones said. “Your councilmembers, the mayor and the city itself cares. So we all want to be in this together doing something positive.”

City council members also passed a resolution entering into a right-of-way agreement with Inwoo Paek to construct the Sportsplex Connector Road. Construction is estimated to take six months to complete and would connect the Opelika Sportsplex and Aquatics Center to West Point Parkway.

In other business, the council also:

-reappointed Leigh Whatley to the Historic Preservation Commission with a term ending Aug. 19, 2020.

-appointed Charlie Ray to the Historic Preservation Commission with a term ending Aug. 19, 2020.

-approved a resolution approving the purchase of protective clothing for the Opelika Fire Department.