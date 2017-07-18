SYNOPSIS OF

ZONING NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 204 S. 7th Street, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter described so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district, as follows:

From a R-4M District (Medium-Density Residential District) to a M-1 District (Industrial District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

All that lot, tract or parcel of land situated, lying and being in Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, containing 29.46 acres, more or less, and being shown and described as PARCEL “A” on that certain map or plat entitled “Plat of Boundary Survey for Springdale Development Co., LLC, Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, dated August 14, 2006, prepared by Barrett-Simpson, Inc., recorded in Plat Book 28, at Page 198, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

That portion of the above-described property previously conveyed to The Trustees of Chewacla Baptist Church as reflected in Quit Claim Deed filed for record on 04/06/11 in Deed Book 2377, at Page 806, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

The above-described property contains 28.8 acres, more or less, and is located at 2712 South Uniroyal Road, Opelika, Alabama, 36801.

Public Notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on July 12, 2017 in the Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to Section 11-52-78 Code of Alabama (1975).

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 19th day of July, 2017.

/s/ R. G. Shuman

CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal run 7/19/17