SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 204 S. 7th Street, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter described so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district, as follows:

From a R-5M District (High-Density Residential District) to a C-3 District (General Commercial District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

For a point of reference, commence at the Southwest corner of Section 15, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, Lee County, Alabama; run thence North 00°30’ East for a distance of 2679 feet to a point; run thence South 89°31’ East for a distance of 1278 feet to a point; run thence North 00°30’ East for a distance of 1475.20 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING of the property herein described and conveyed; from said point of beginning, continue to run thence North 00°30’ East for a distance of 960 feet to a point; run thence North 89°30’ West for a distance of 662 feet to a point; run thence South 00°30’ West for a distance of 960 feet to a point on the Northerly margin of Hazel Street; thence along the Northerly margin of said Hazel Street, run thence South 89°30’ East for a distance of 662 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.

The above-described property contains 12.2 acres, more or less, and is located at 73 A Jeanette Street/221 Veterans Parkway and is located on the east side of Veterans Parkway.

Public Notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on July 12, 2017 in the Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to Section 11-52-78 Code of Alabama (1975).

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 19th day of July, 2017.

/s/ R. G. Shuman

CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

