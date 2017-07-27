Rogers to hold town hall meeting Aug. 10 at Southern Union

Special to the Opelika Observer

Mike Rogers will hold a Town Hall meeting Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. on the Opelika campus of Southern Union State Community College. The event will be held at the Southern Room in the Business and Technology Center located at 1701 Lafayette Parkway in Opelika.

Individuals must secure a ticket through eventbrite.com and have a state-issued ID with an address in the Third Congressional District that will be checked at the door. Information can be found at www.mikerogers.house.gov.