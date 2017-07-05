Planning commission approves courthouse project

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

The Opelika Planning Commission granted preliminary and final plat approval for the Courthouse Annex Project during its meeting last week.

The project, a new, three-level, 36,000-sq. ft. addition to the Lee County Courthouse, will cost $9.9 million to construct and two years to complete, and replaces a section of the courthouse that once housed the city’s jail and sheriff office.

The commission also granted a conditional use request for the construction of a new convenience store on Columbus Parkway.

In other business, the commission:

– granted preliminary and final plat approval for three lots in the Morris Family Properties Subdivision, located at 2707 Rocky Brook and 3000 Hickory lanes

– granted preliminary and final plat approval for two lots in the Broadway-Samford Subdivision, located at 23 Samford Ave.

– granted a re-subdivision of two lots in the Roy Riddle Subdivision, located at 3138 Lee Road 391

– granted preliminary and final plat approval for two lots in the Newnan Subdivision, located at the 1400 block of Columbus Parkway

– tabled a final plat approval request for 43 lots in the Springs at Mill Lakes Subdivision, located at the 2800 block of Highway 280

– granted a conditional use request for the development of an automobile sales lot at 305 2nd Ave.

– approved a rezoning request and amendment to the 2030 comprehensive plan map for 28.8 acres of land located at 2712 S. Uniroyal Road

– approved a rezoning request and amendment to the 2030 comprehensive plan map for 12.2 acres of land located at 221 Veterans Parkway

– reviewed sketch plans for land developments located at the 700 block of Ski Spray Point, 1009 West Point Parkway and land along Lee Road 177.