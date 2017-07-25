Opelika’s National Night Out slated for Aug. 1

By Rachel King

Opelika Observer

The City of Opelika along with local organizations will sponsor the 34th National Night Out (NNO) against crime and drugs Aug. 1.

Including more than 10,000 communities across the country, the event is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness and to a promote police-community partnerships.

Mattie Clark, event coordinator, said that a unified community is key to stopping crime before it starts.

“It’s important for the community to know their local police officers, to realize that they are also mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters just like us,” Clark said.

Last year participation reached more than 300 and this year that number is expected to climb even higher.

Residents are asked to lock their doors and turn on their porch lights from 5-8 p.m. and then spend an evening at a community festival hosted by Covington Recreation Center.

The program will feature demonstrations by the fire and police departments, local performers, a march by local pastors and a block party.

NNO is focused on promoting unity with community leaders and displaying an active voice against crime.

Community churches and businesses are encouraged to get involved by donating items or setting up a booth.

For more information, contact Mattie Clark (334) 319-0330 or Oscar Penn (334) 663-5498.

“This is an event for the entire city of Opelika,” Clark said. “It’s a night for everyone to get to know each other so we can look out for one another.”