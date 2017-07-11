Obituaries: Joseph Edward Carroll

Joseph Edward

Carroll

Joseph Edward Carroll, 55 of Opelika, passed away July 2, 2017 at East Alabama Medical Center. Mr. Carroll was born in Fort Bragg, NC, he resided in Opelika for over twenty five years. Also, he lived in Las Vegas, NV for over twenty years. Following his graduation from Opelika High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force for a number of years. Mr. Carroll was employed at KIA Manufacturing at the time of his passing.

Mr. Carroll is survived by his wife Tina Len Carroll of Opelika; son, Charles Henry Carroll of Seattle, WA, and sister, Linda Murphy of Bradley, PA.

