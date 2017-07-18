Obituaries: Edgard Ed Brown

Edgar “Ed” Brown

Edgar “Ed” Brown, 91 years old, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 09, 2017, at the Bethany House in Auburn, AL. He was born February 2, 1926, in Polk County, FL.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Nellie Knowles; father, Gordon Brown, Sr.; 3 siblings, Lucille, Morris and Evelyn; and his grandson, Ronnie Garner Jr. Mr. Brown leaves behind his 4 children, Larry Edgar Brown, Hugh Martin Brown, Carol Ann Garner, and Frances Renae Brown of Opelika, AL; 9 grandchildren, Kelly Hillyer, Kasey Brown, Pam Henderson, Greg Brown, Danny Brown, Kevin Brown, Kerry Yates, Mathew Garner and James Bush. Mr. Brown had 24 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren, nieces and neaphews.

Mr. Brown was a long-time resident of the Beauregard community in Lee County, AL. He was an United States Navy Veteran serving during World War ll. Edgar was a Master Mason of Twin City Lodge #76 chartered by The Grand Lodge F&AM of Alabama. He owned and operated Brown Electrical Service from 1969 to 2003 when he retired. He loved his family, friends, and his Auburn Tigers. He will be missed by all that knew him and remembered as a kind loving man.

Visitation was held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, AL on Thursday, July 13, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and the service was held Friday, July 14, at 2:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Chapel. Interment followed at Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika.

