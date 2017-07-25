NOTICE OF

SHERIFF’S SALE

Under and by virtue of an Execution issued out of the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, Court Action Number DV2007-529, on a Judgment rendered therein, in which MICHAEL EDWARDS is the Plaintiff and HENRY LOVE is the Defendant, I, Jay M. Jones, as Sheriff of Lee County, Alabama, will sell to the highest, best and last bidder for cash at public outcry whatever equity the Defendant may possess in and to the real estate described below:

Beginning at the intersection of the Northwesterly margin of Avenue B with the Northeasterly margin of South Fifth Street, run thence North 42 deg. 24 min. West along the Northeasterly margin of said South Fifth Street a distance of 200 feet; run thence North 47 deg. 36 min. East a distance of 175 feet; run thence South 42 deg. 24 min. East a distance of 200 feet to a point on the Northwesterly margin of Avenue B; run thence South 47 deg. 36 min. West along the Northwesterly margin of Avenue B a distance of 175 feet to the point of beginning.

LESS AND EXCEPT: A parcel of land located in Section 7, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, in Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Begin at the intersection of the Northwest margin of Avenue B and the Northeast margin of South Fifth Street, thence North 45 deg. 00 min. West along the Northeast margin of South Fifth Street for 200.0 feet; thence North 45 deg. 00 min. East for 10.0 feet; thence South 45 deg. 00 min. East for 200.0 feet to a point on the Northwest margin of Avenue B; thence South 45 deg. 00 min. West along said margin of Avenue B for 10.0 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel being the Southwesterly 10.0 feet of Lot 1, Block D of Byrd Lands as shown on Totten’s Official Real Estate Map of Opelika, Alabama, 1930.

Property is commonly known as 414 Avenue B, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama 36801.

Said sale to be held at 12:00 Noon on the 18th day of September 2017, at the Lee County Courthouse in the City of Opelika, State of Alabama. Said sale to be subject to all lawful liens and encumbrances, if any, against said property.

Done this 18th day of July, 2017.

/s/ Jay M. Jones SHERIFF OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Legal run 7/26/17, 8/2/17 & 8/9/17