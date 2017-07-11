NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 204 S. 7th Street, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. _____

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a R-5M District (High-Density Residential District) to a C-3 District (General Commercial District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

For a point of reference, commence at the Southwest corner of Section 15, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, Lee County, Alabama; run thence North 00°30’ East for a distance of 2679 feet to a point; run thence South 89°31’ East for a distance of 1278 feet to a point; run thence North 00°30’ East for a distance of 1475.20 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING of the property herein described and conveyed; from said point of beginning, continue to run thence North 00°30’ East for a distance of 960 feet to a point; run thence North 89°30’ West for a distance of 662 feet to a point; run thence South 00°30’ West for a distance of 960 feet to a point on the Northerly margin of Hazel Street; thence along the Northerly margin of said Hazel Street, run thence South 89°30’ East for a distance of 662 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.

The above-described property contains 12.2 acres, more or less, and is located at 73 A Jeanette Street/221 Veterans Parkway and is located on the east side of Veterans Parkway.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

WITNESS my hand this the 12th day of July, 2017.

/s/ R. G. Shuman

CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal run 7/12/17