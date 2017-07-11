CITY OF OPELIKA

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. in the Commission Chambers in the Public Works Administrative Building located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

A public hearing on a request by James D. Miller, authorized representative for James T. Newsome and Johnny R. Martin, property owners, for preliminary and final plat approval of James Newsome subdivision consisting of 2 lots at Lee Road 742.

A public hearing on a request by Blake Rice of Barrett-Simpson, Inc., authorized representative for Pepperell Village, LLC for preliminary and final plat approval of the Pepperell Village SD, Property Division of Lot 4A subdivision consisting of 5 lots at the 1440 block Gateway Drive.

A request by Barrett-Simpson, Inc., authorized representative for Chapman H, LLC, property owner, for final plat approval of The Springs at Mill lakes, Phase 4 subdivision consisting of 43 lots at 2800 block of Highway 280 (Tabled at the June 27th Planning Commission meeting.)

A public hearing on a request by Blake Rice of Barrett Simpson, Inc., authorized representative for Pepperell Village, LLC, property owner, for conditional use approval for a tire service store at the 1440 block Gateway Drive.

A public hearing on a request by Rosemary Boike & Traweek Dickson Jr., authorized representative for Michael Shannon & Construction, property owner, for conditional use approval for a Joe Hudson Collision Center at the 700 block Columbus Parkway.

The following agenda item is included at the July 25th Planning Commission meeting: Update on sub-committee meetings concerning amendments to Gateway Corridor Overlay district and prohibited signs in Sign Regulations

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting/public hearings and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the Planning Director at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the meeting/public hearings and may be further submitted to the Planning Commission at the meeting/public hearings.

The Planning Commission reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and to make its recommendations accordingly to the City Council.

Please contact Lisa McLeod, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5132 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

PLANNING DIRECTOR

Legal run 7/12/17