‘Downtown Opelika Loves You Back Week’ to begin Monday

By Rachel King

Opelika Observer

Opelika Main Street is marking the end of summer by hosting the second-annual Downtown Opelika Loves You Back Week, an appreciation event for customers that will offer extended business hours and deals at local restaurants beginning July 31.

Taylor Sumrall of Taylor Made Designs said that last year’s event was great for business.

“We liked this event last year and we were definitely excited when they decided to bring it back as an annual thing,” Sumrall said.

On Aug. 2, visitors can see a variety of classic cars on N. Railroad Ave. from 6-8 p.m. at Cruise-In at the Tracks.

Taylor Made Designs will be holding their gambler sale and extending business hours to 8 p.m. along with many other downtown shops on Friday.

The week will conclude with On the Town with live music and the shops staying open late. The event is free and open to all ages.

*The story has been updated with correct information. The printed version stated Aug. 31 was the start of Opelika Loves You Back Week, when the correct date was July 31. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.