By *Roz Stern

You get it from your father, ’twas the best he had to give

And gladly he bestowed it. It’s yours, the while you live.

You may lose the watch he gave you and another you may claim,

But remember when you’re tempted, to be careful of his name.

It was fair the day you got it, and a worthy name to bear.

When he took it from his father, there was no dishonor there.

Through the years he proudly wore it, to his father he was true,

And that name was clean and spotless when he passed it on to you.

Oh, there’s so much he has given that he values not at all.

He has watched you break your playthings in the days when you were small.

You have lost the knife he gave you and you’ve scattered many a game,

But you’ll never hurt your father if you’re careful with his name.

It is yours to wear forever, yours to wear the while you live.

Yours, perhaps, some distant morning, to another boy to give.

And you’ll smile as did your father – with a smile that all can share –

If a clean name and good name you are giving him to wear.

*Roslyn Stern is the late wife of Henry Stern, and the mother of Ginger and Jay. She was a prominent Opelikan, and was known for her legacy of poems, paintings and other artistic talents.