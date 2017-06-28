Opelika City Council approves energy-saving resolution

By Rebekah Martin

Associate Editor

The Opelika City Council met last Tuesday for a short meeting during which council members approved usual agenda items.

Included in the regular meeting were two resolutions that approved the purchase of additional playground equipment to be installed at the Opelika Sportsplex and Aquatics Center as well as capacitor banks for Opelika Power Services. According to city administrator Joey Motley, the new playground equipment was included in the original design of the Sportsplex and never installed.

The purchase of 40 capacitor banks for Opelika Power Services will help lower the city’s electric bill. According to OPS assistant director Brent Poteet, the city has numerous capacitor banks placed on existing circuits, but many are 25 years old or older and are not in working condition. “This is to improve our power factor, which is a requirement of our contract with AMEA and Southern Company … power factor is basically the efficiency of our system. Return on investment on these capacitors are three years … we’re going to save a few hundred thousand dollars a year on our energy costs,” Poteet said.

In other business, the council also:

-approved a request for a beer and wine wholesale license for Adams Beverages, Inc.

-approved two weed abatements for properties located at 709 India Road and 1109 Magnolia St.

-authorized the demolition of a dilapidated structure located at 115 Brannon Ave.

-approved certain tax abatements for Cumberland Plastic Systems, LLC.

-approved the purchase of 2018 Ford F150 truck for Opelika Environmental Services.

-approved the purchase of a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe for the Opelika Police Department.

-approved the purchase of Cisco equipment for the city’s Information Technology department. This equipment will control and manage street lighting in the area around Jeter Avenue.

-reappointed Dan Cannon to the Indian Pines Recreational Authority with a term that will expire in June 2021.