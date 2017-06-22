Opelika beat Prattville, head to ‘Big Easy’

By Fred Woods

Editor

Our Opelika Chiefs thoroughly whipped the Prattville Patriots 38 – 5 last Saturday night in Prattville to win their second consecutive Eastern Conference, APDFL, championship. The victory sets up the Chiefs’ appearance in the National President’s Cup Championship game in New Orleans this Saturday.

The Chiefs’ opponent in the national championship game will be the Mississippi Dynasty, of Jackson, Miss., National Conference champions by virtue of their decisive 47 – 0 win over the Haiwayai Robinson Falcons last weekend. The game will be played at Behrman Stadium in New Orleans. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Chiefs dominated the Patriots, a very good football team ranked #1 in the APDFL going into the game, on both sides of the ball. The Chiefs had been ranked #2. In winning the Chiefs avenged their only loss of the year, in fact, their only regular season loss in three years.

Opelika QB Kyle Caldwell once again demonstrated that he is the best QB in the league, completing 9 of 19 passes for 214 yards and three TDs, two of them long ones. Additionally, Caldwell ran for 59 yards on six carries for another TD.

Demonstrating a well-balanced offense, the Chiefs also rushed for 201 yards with Ki-shawn Powell leading the way with 67 yards in 13 carries and a touchdown. In addition to Caldwell’s 59, TJ Griffin picked up 36 yards on seven carries and Mike Eiland had 22 yards in nine attempts.

On the receiving side Ki-Shawn Powell caught one TD pass ( a 12-yard completion) and Ralph Spry hauled in two, a 75-yarder and a 40- yarder. both for TDs.

On defense, defensive backs Vashon Landers and Ladarius Blackmon contributed five tackles each. Big Jamarlo Alford forced two fumbles with Robert Cattage recovering one of them. Devonte Ellis collected a sack. Isiah Person, David Ray II, Harry Woods and Jamar Travis were some of the rest of the defensive stand-outs.

Folks, this is one good football team. In addition they are an outstanding group of young men, collectively a class act who represent Opelika well. If you possibly can, go to New Orleans this weekend and support the Chiefs as they try to win a national championship for Opelika.