OHS sports roundup

By D Mark Mitchell

BASKETBALL

The boys basketball team finished their summer workouts by participating in the Auburn University basketball team camp.

Opelika sent three teams: a ninth grade team, the junior varsity and the varsity team. The three teams played teams from all over the south in the one-day camp.

BASEBALL

The Opelika baseball team finished their summer game schedule last week. Although rain wreaked havoc with the schedule, Coach Richardson’s team was able to play a few games.

FOOTBALL

The football team has begun playing in 7-on-7 competitions around the state.

Coach Ross took his team to Eufaula Monday to have a team camp with the Eufaula High School Tigers. The Dawgs will travel to Montgomery Thursday for a 7-on-7 passing camp in the Capitol City.

Finally, OHS will participate in the USA National Select 7-on-7 competition at Hoover High School in Birmingham July 14-15.

On a side note, Jordan Stevenson, a two-year starter at tackle, moved away after his parents relocated due to work. This is the first bad news to hit the team since Coach Ross came. To put a positive spin on it, this will create an opportunity for another player to step up and take over at tackle.

ALL-SPORTS

BOOSTER CLUB

The Opelika All-Sport Booster Club is currently accepting corporate sponsorships and selling ads for the athletic program which is sold at home football games.

The sponsorship packages start at $500 and include reserved football tickets, parking pass, passes for other sporting events and other items depending on the level of sponsorship.

If you are interested, please email me, at foxonthemark@yahoo.com

DIXIE BASEBALL ALL-STARS

The Opelika Dixie Junior Boys All-Star team advanced to the state championship tournament after finishing 4-0 in the District 5 tournament.

The 13U all-star team will play in the state tournament Saturday in Dothan at the West Gate Miracle League Complex.

Opening ceremonies will be held on Friday July 14, at 6 p.m. at West Gate Park.

Opelika will play Fairhope at 3 p.m. July 15.

D.Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.