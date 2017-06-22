Obituaries- June 21

Willene Turner

The Lord gained a beautiful angel this week. Mrs. Willene Turner, 72, of Opelika, Alabama, died June 16, 2017. Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., in the chapel at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with Dr. Mike King officiating. Burial followed in Garden Hills Cemetery. Visitation was held Monday, June 19, 2017, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gary M. Turner; children, Vickie (Robert) Adkins and Gerald (Deborah) Turner; grandchildren, Trey Adkins, Turner Adkins and Anthony Turner; sister, Barbara (Steve) Presley; sister-in-law, Doris (Joe) Duncan; niece and nephew, Wendy (Jeff) Lowry and David (Christy) Presley; great nieces and nephew, Morgan Presley, Maddie Henderson and Jared Henderson. Willene was a retired Accountant with the City of Opelika and an active member of First Baptist Church of Opelika. She loved Jesus and her family with all she had. She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and sister. She was known as Mom, Mother and Nana and was dearly loved by her family and throughout the community. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that contributions be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation (ww5.komen.org), American Heart Association (www.heart.org), Camp Seale Harris (www.campsealeharris.org), or American Kidney Fund (www.kidneyfund.org). Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home & Crematory directed. www.jeffcoattrant.com

Oma Lavelle

McCarty

Oma Lavelle McCarty of Opelika, Alabama was born to the late Lewis D. McCarty and Lillie Pearl McNelley McCarty on April 22, 1938 and passed away on June 10, 2017 at EAMC. He was 79 years old.

He was retired from the City of Opelika where he held the position of Superintendent of Cemeteries for many years.

He is preceded in death by his son, Douglas Lamar McCarty.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Evelyn Baker McCarty; son, Rick McCarty (Phyllis); grandsons, Cory Ray McCarty and Christopher Coleman McCarty ; sisters, Mary D. Wallace (Jim) and P. Dianne Hays; brothers, James E. McCarty (Judy) and Marice A. McCarty: as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

Visitation was held Monday, June 12, 2017 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 12:45 p.m. until 2:15 p.m.

Funeral service was held Monday, June 12, 2017 in the chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home at 2:30 p.m., with Pastor Doug Click officiating. Interment followed at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home directed.

Gertrude B.

Anderegg

Gertrude B. Anderegg of Opelika was born to late Eliis and Nancy Gibson Barber on April 29, 1922 in Geneva, Alabama and passed away in Auburn on June 8, 2017. She was 95 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Verland J. Anderegg; son, Tillman Hatcher; two sisters, and two brothers.

She was a member of The Bridge Church in Cusseta, Alabama since March of 2005.

She is survived by her sons, James (Karen) Anderegg, Roger (Diane) Hatcher; grandchildren, Kennedy, Noah and Sophie Anderegg, Lincoln Anderegg, Kelli (Bryan) Tweed, Tammy (Aaron) Stevens, Donnie Hatcher, Kristie Hatcher, Maria Perez, and Mary Beth Taylor and her husband; 14 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Lettie Freeman; brother, Danny Barber; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Hatcher, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Visitation was held Mondayå, June 12, 20åç17 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 9:45 until 10:45 a.m.

Funeral service was held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Monday, June 12, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Bill Bryan officiating. Interment followed at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home directed.