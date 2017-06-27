NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on 07/19/2017 at 4:00 pm at the Extra Space Storage facility located at:
Extra Space Storage
1412 Opelika Rd
Auburn Al, 36830
The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes, and appliances.
April Blackburn
Unit #F85
525 South Pine St.
Stillwater, OK 74074
Washer, dryer, bags, dresser, boxes, sports equipment, totes, toys, shelves
Ronald Carlisle
Unit#C45
387 Webster Rd
Auburn, AL 36832
Dresser, Mattress
Michelle Daniel
Unit#G93
1721 Chewacla Rd Lot 1
Opelika, AL 36804
Boxes
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Extra Space Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment.
Legal run 6/28/17 & 7/5/17
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY