NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on 07/19/2017 at 4:00 pm at the Extra Space Storage facility located at:

Extra Space Storage

1412 Opelika Rd

Auburn Al, 36830

The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes, and appliances.

April Blackburn

Unit #F85

525 South Pine St.

Stillwater, OK 74074

Washer, dryer, bags, dresser, boxes, sports equipment, totes, toys, shelves

Ronald Carlisle

Unit#C45

387 Webster Rd

Auburn, AL 36832

Dresser, Mattress

Michelle Daniel

Unit#G93

1721 Chewacla Rd Lot 1

Opelika, AL 36804

Boxes

Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Extra Space Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment.

Legal run 6/28/17 & 7/5/17