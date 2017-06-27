Lee County Farm-City tour slated for July 18

By Fred Woods

The Lee County Farm-City Committee is sponsoring a farm tour the morning of July 18, from 8:15 a.m. until approximately noon. The public is invited to participate. There will be at least two stops: Storybook Farm at 300 Cusseta Road, Opelika, and the Rankin Dairy Farm, 3356 County Road 83, Cusseta. The tour will end at Niffers on the Tracks on South Railroad Avenue in Opelika with an optional Dutch-treat lunch.

The tour begins at the Lee County Extension office at 600 S. 7th St. in Opelika at 8:15 a.m. You may carpool or drive your own vehicle.

Storybook Farm is not a farm,but a nonprofit rural/horse-based ministry for handicapped children and their families. Rankin Dairy Farm is one of the few working dairy farms in this part of Alabama.

The Lee County Farm-City Committee is a volunteer group that has, as its mission, encouraging cooperation between and a mutual understanding of the interdependence of urban and rural people.

Come and join us and learn that milk doesn’t come in cardboard containers, at least not in the beginning.